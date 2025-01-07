Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 7, 2025 – The global Truman Show deception is about to get really weird in 2025

- Trump's Historic Victory and Election Rigging (0:10)

- Justin Trudeau's Exit and Canada's Political Future (2:51)

- Global Populist Revolt and Leadership Changes (5:47)

- Decentralization and the Truman Show (7:44)

- Clinical Trials and Lab Rats (12:55)

- Simulation Theory and Fake Reality (18:04)

- Fear-Based Programming and the Truman Show (34:55)

- The Role of God and the Simulation (1:02:45)

- The Importance of Values and Ethics (1:09:59)

- Interview with Greg Reese (1:14:38)

- Nanotech and Vaccine Reporting (1:22:36)

- Experience in Russia (1:23:35)

- COVID-19 Observations in Russia (1:27:21)

- Language and Cultural Challenges (1:28:50)

- Russian Intelligence and Government (1:30:50)

- LGBTQ and Media Censorship in Russia (1:33:55)

- American Perception in Russia (1:36:29)

- Trump and the Future (1:43:38)

- Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (1:48:51)

- Preparation and Resistance (1:52:10)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/