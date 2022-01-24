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🟪THE VACCINATED HAVE BECOME TRANSMITTERS🤖OF⚡️EMF LIKE📲SMARTPHONES AND ARE EMITTING HARMFUL☢RADIATION TO THEIR SELFS AND OTHERS #COVIDis5G
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324 views • January 24, 2022
📛🛑🔥SHARE LIKE FIRE🔥🛑📛
🟥🔊LET THIS GO VIRAL📢🟥
ℹ️The complete and full explanation of whats in the vaccines and how it interacts with #5G #EMF
#GRAPHENE #MUSTSEE #TRANSHUMANISM
🟪THE VACCINATED HAVE BECOME TRANSMITTERS🤖OF⚡️EMF LIKE📲SMARTPHONES AND ARE EMITTING HARMFUL☢RADIATION TO THEIR SELFS AND OTHERS #COVIDis5G
⚠️THATS WHY THEY DIE☠AND THERE IS😵💫SHEDDING‼️
🟥🔊LET THIS GO VIRAL📢🟥
ℹ️The complete and full explanation of whats in the vaccines and how it interacts with #5G #EMF
#GRAPHENE #MUSTSEE #TRANSHUMANISM
🟪THE VACCINATED HAVE BECOME TRANSMITTERS🤖OF⚡️EMF LIKE📲SMARTPHONES AND ARE EMITTING HARMFUL☢RADIATION TO THEIR SELFS AND OTHERS #COVIDis5G
⚠️THATS WHY THEY DIE☠AND THERE IS😵💫SHEDDING‼️
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