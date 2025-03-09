BREAKING: TRUMP TARGETS IRAN! - Syrians Tortured & Murdered By Israeli Backed Military

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the torture of Syrian Alawites by Israeli backed HTS insurgents who recently at Israel's request took over the country as we see a major move towards the goals of the "Greater Israel Project."





While the stage is being set for mass murder in Syria as Alawites are seen on video being marched on their hands and knees to be tortured and killed, Trump has acknowledged that he has sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader regarding a nuclear deal.





President Trump has said that he supports obliterating Iran and has committed to air strikes alongside Israel, the true owner of the United States government.





Israel continues to devastate Gaza despite their fake "ceasefire." They're targeting Palestinian farmers and they're moving into Lebanon at rapid speeds.





It's so obvious where this is heading. They want a new temple, they want war with Iran, one of Russia and China's top allies and eventually they want enough chaos worldwide to bring in restrictive emergency orders in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Australia and most of the EU.





That is the path to digital IDs and the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset."





Prepare yourselves and stay tuned for more from WAM!





