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THE ULTIMATE COVID VACCINE QUESTION
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599 views • October 10, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/d9gOVZHR44Hg/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/oIxuSgu
Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected, by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn't protect the protected in the first place? Or is this an admission by corrupt governments, that the supposed Covid vaccine, doesn't really work, as would suggest most new Covid cases in hospitals, with 70% of them, Covid vaccinated. PS: Don't miss the after credits bonus.
NURSE CONFIRMS COVID DELTA VARIANT IS THE VARIANT OF THE VACCINATED:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SK9nmgLDKlez/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/XEwfXsy
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
WEST VIRGINIA VACCINE PUSHER GOVERNOR JUSTICE ADMITTING THAT VACCINATED GET COVID:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/msWqDA0yOtSf/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/FzwH3Ym
DR DAVID BAUER STUDIES SHOW PFIZER COVID VACCINE LOWERS NATURAL IMMUNITY DEFENSE AGAINST DISEASES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/e007cOivYVFh/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/k3lDhSL
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/oIxuSgu
Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected, by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn't protect the protected in the first place? Or is this an admission by corrupt governments, that the supposed Covid vaccine, doesn't really work, as would suggest most new Covid cases in hospitals, with 70% of them, Covid vaccinated. PS: Don't miss the after credits bonus.
NURSE CONFIRMS COVID DELTA VARIANT IS THE VARIANT OF THE VACCINATED:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SK9nmgLDKlez/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/XEwfXsy
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
WEST VIRGINIA VACCINE PUSHER GOVERNOR JUSTICE ADMITTING THAT VACCINATED GET COVID:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/msWqDA0yOtSf/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/FzwH3Ym
DR DAVID BAUER STUDIES SHOW PFIZER COVID VACCINE LOWERS NATURAL IMMUNITY DEFENSE AGAINST DISEASES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/e007cOivYVFh/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/k3lDhSL
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