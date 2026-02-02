Lost Knowledge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Giants, Pyramids, The CIA’s Psychic Spies & Ancient Civilizations More Advanced Than Ours
* The people who run countries believe in the supernatural.
* It is the main thing they believe in.
* Why do they try so hard to convince the rest of us it’s not real?
* A.J. Gentile (writer/host of The Why Files) on giants, the pyramids and remote viewing.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 February 2026
