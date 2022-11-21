Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TIME IS RUNNING OUT...
271 views
channel image
Local Prepper
Published 7 days ago |

The widespread embrace of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has left many government bureaucrats feeling left out. In a bid to get in on the action, many governments have floated the idea of a “central bank digital currency,” (CBDC) aka a government-issued cryptocurrency using blockchain technology.

Please Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Thanks for watching.

🦅 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#economy #cbdc #prepper #shtf #survival #foodshortage #prepardness #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy

Keywords
collapseprepperhomesteadshtfsurvivalfood shortagespreparednesseconomic collapsecentral bankfood shortage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket