TIME IS RUNNING OUT...

The widespread embrace of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has left many government bureaucrats feeling left out. In a bid to get in on the action, many governments have floated the idea of a “central bank digital currency,” (CBDC) aka a government-issued cryptocurrency using blockchain technology.
Please Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Thanks for watching.
🦅 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#economy #cbdc #prepper #shtf #survival #foodshortage #prepardness #homestead #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.