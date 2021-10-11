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'Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story NEVER Told' Documentary [27.01.2013]
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204 views • October 11, 2021
'A Game-changing Documentary of Epic Proportions'
Adolf Hitler, born in Braunau, one man who will change the history of the world forever. It follows his childhood to the death of his mother and his broken ambition to become an artist, then further to his entry into politics. His service in the army, accolades, his writing Mein Kampf, politics and most importantly Germany's revival are well explained followed by WW2. It also covers the effect on Germany's after the WW2 defeat up until the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films.
This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.
It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power.
There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts?
Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently.
'I have seen thousands of movies in my life, but nothing like this. This is the most impactful movie I have ever seen. At first, I started watching on the defensive (Hitler is the devil, right?), but from the first episode this documentary is so well executed and very interesting, addicting. It made me question what we are told in Hollywood and books - made me absolutely shake all my beliefs about World War 2. When I finished watching I was completely amazed and deeply moved by the spectacle - I have never been so touched before in decades and hundreds of movies. From initial hesitation to Best Movie Ever.'
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/
https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/
https://www.nordfront.dk/adolf-hitler-the-greatest-story-never-told/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adolf+Hitler+The+Greatest+Story+NEVER+Told&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Adolf Hitler, born in Braunau, one man who will change the history of the world forever. It follows his childhood to the death of his mother and his broken ambition to become an artist, then further to his entry into politics. His service in the army, accolades, his writing Mein Kampf, politics and most importantly Germany's revival are well explained followed by WW2. It also covers the effect on Germany's after the WW2 defeat up until the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films.
This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.
It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power.
There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts?
Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently.
'I have seen thousands of movies in my life, but nothing like this. This is the most impactful movie I have ever seen. At first, I started watching on the defensive (Hitler is the devil, right?), but from the first episode this documentary is so well executed and very interesting, addicting. It made me question what we are told in Hollywood and books - made me absolutely shake all my beliefs about World War 2. When I finished watching I was completely amazed and deeply moved by the spectacle - I have never been so touched before in decades and hundreds of movies. From initial hesitation to Best Movie Ever.'
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/
https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3526810/
https://www.nordfront.dk/adolf-hitler-the-greatest-story-never-told/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adolf+Hitler+The+Greatest+Story+NEVER+Told&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
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