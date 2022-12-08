Chinese 'Spies' in US, Canada: Men Charged with Spying for China

https://gnews.org/articles/530550
摘要：11/18/2022 WION: The United States and Canada are increasingly concerned about CCP’s police stations and people suspected of spying for the Communist China. In the last few days alleged spies have been caught, accused of stealing sensitive information and passing them to entities in China.
