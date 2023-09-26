Create New Account
5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse
Gustel Nobell
171 Subscribers
99 views
Published 15 hours ago

Gustel  ::: Zelenskyy Is Half Reptilian Pedophilia & In Cannibalism ,5G is for Fryer Your Brain & Control You also It Can Kill You If you got the Shot Very Mush Like Anti Christ will DO!! Kevin McCarthy & Biden are work together in Depopulation. McCarthy is A Democratic Put in The GOP By Reptilian More In Information Coming Universe Wide

Keywords
alienufostalinnazidavid ickedollarcommunistreptilianinvaderszelenskyklaus schwab

