5/24/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: Xi Jinping is so scared of Mr. Miles Guo because he knows how to take down the CCP! Xi is still not happy about the fact that Mr. Guo has been detained without bail, and now he wants to have Mr. Guo’s life ended in federal prison!#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/24/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：因为郭文贵先生知道如何灭共，习近平太害怕他了！习对郭先生囚禁不得保释仍不满意，他想让郭先生死在联邦监狱里！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

