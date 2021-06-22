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The Chinese Defector Who Has All The Goods. Rolling Power Outages & Fires And Mass Murder By Fire
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874 views • June 22, 2021
This video is comprised of excerpts from the New California State conference call made on June 20, 2021 which was a 3 hour conference call reduced to less than 32 minutes. In this video you will hear some details about the Chinese spy defector that defected from China in February of 2021. This Chinese spy has tons of information and could be considered the greatest spy because of how much secret information he has. It will be very interesting to see what comes of it in the days and weeks ahead and I think you will find it interesting to hear about him.
The next section of the video talks about forest fires that are expected (actually planned) in California and how they will be intentionally set and allowed to burn until they are out of control and only then attacked.
The last section talks about the fires that occurred in California that took out whole neighborhoods, melted metal and fires inside of trees, etc. This is about the Camp and Paradise fires in November 2018 in the Northern part of California. These were not normal fires at all. Homes were burnt to the ground, metal melted, trees burned on the inside but most of the trees surrounding the homes were left untouched.... not normal at all. And many people died in these fires and there is a very evil and sinister reason why. Watch the video to hear all about this and then please share this video with others no matter what state they live or where they are from.
No matter where you are or what state you live in, you are welcome and encouraged to listen and/or participate in the twice weekly conference calls of New California which takes place every Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 7pm PST - west coast time, 10pm EST - east coast time. In another country and concerned about California? You are welcome too. Below is the information if you want to listen and/or ask questions.
Paul Preston is the President of New California and also a radio host.
Chriss Street is the Vice President of New California and is a financial expert.
To call in dial +1 669 900 9128 USA (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 832 3195 0827
Press # a 2nd time.
Passcode: 037872
*6 to mute or unmute
*9 to raise your hand... if I'm not mistaken.
To watch go to ----> Twitch.TV/NCS51
To learn more about New California go here ----> https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
To listen every weekday morning (M-F) at 6am PST go to ----> https://www.agenda21radio.news
This is a 3 hour radio show which can also be watched on Twitter / Periscope.
Twitter ---> https://twitter.com/a21rpaul
Periscope ----> https://www.pscp.tv/a21rpaul
The next section of the video talks about forest fires that are expected (actually planned) in California and how they will be intentionally set and allowed to burn until they are out of control and only then attacked.
The last section talks about the fires that occurred in California that took out whole neighborhoods, melted metal and fires inside of trees, etc. This is about the Camp and Paradise fires in November 2018 in the Northern part of California. These were not normal fires at all. Homes were burnt to the ground, metal melted, trees burned on the inside but most of the trees surrounding the homes were left untouched.... not normal at all. And many people died in these fires and there is a very evil and sinister reason why. Watch the video to hear all about this and then please share this video with others no matter what state they live or where they are from.
No matter where you are or what state you live in, you are welcome and encouraged to listen and/or participate in the twice weekly conference calls of New California which takes place every Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 7pm PST - west coast time, 10pm EST - east coast time. In another country and concerned about California? You are welcome too. Below is the information if you want to listen and/or ask questions.
Paul Preston is the President of New California and also a radio host.
Chriss Street is the Vice President of New California and is a financial expert.
To call in dial +1 669 900 9128 USA (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 832 3195 0827
Press # a 2nd time.
Passcode: 037872
*6 to mute or unmute
*9 to raise your hand... if I'm not mistaken.
To watch go to ----> Twitch.TV/NCS51
To learn more about New California go here ----> https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
To listen every weekday morning (M-F) at 6am PST go to ----> https://www.agenda21radio.news
This is a 3 hour radio show which can also be watched on Twitter / Periscope.
Twitter ---> https://twitter.com/a21rpaul
Periscope ----> https://www.pscp.tv/a21rpaul
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