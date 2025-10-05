DR PETER MᴄCULLOUGH ⚕ ON WHAT REALLY CAUSES AUTISM IN CHILDREN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chief Nerd - 🚨 Dr. Peter McCullough on What Really Causes Autism in Children
“It's not something that was taken during pregnancy. They're normal at birth. Then something happens around age 1 to 3 … This is best chronicled in a paper by … a former neurologist at Johns Hopkins … His daughter developed autism after taking a big bundle of vaccines. And the federal government agreed.”
Source: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1974819422452744674
Trump is a Genius
Think about it - now people are discussing about autism, and not taking anything at face value; positing that LEUCOVORIN is just the beginning
