DR PETER MᴄCULLOUGH ⚕ ON WHAT REALLY CAUSES AUTISM IN CHILDREN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
835 views • 21 hours ago

Chief Nerd - 🚨 Dr. Peter McCullough on What Really Causes Autism in Children


“It's not something that was taken during pregnancy. They're normal at birth. Then something happens around age 1 to 3 … This is best chronicled in a paper by … a former neurologist at Johns Hopkins … His daughter developed autism after taking a big bundle of vaccines. And the federal government agreed.”


Source: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1974819422452744674


Trump is a Genius


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5KBY414EFk


Think about it - now people are discussing about autism, and not taking anything at face value; positing that LEUCOVORIN is just the beginning


In other news: Russia Pilots Digital ID In All-In-One App Called MAX Designed To Mimic China's WeChat https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/russia-pilots-digital-id-in-all-in


https://rumble.com/v6zw21s-red-pill-radio-hosts-from-uk.-us.-ireland.-canada.-south-africa.html


https://dlive.tv/ReaBow?ref=gmno

childrenautismpresident donald john trumpmr edr peter mccullough
