Al-Qassam Brigades: Scenes from the "Al-Baraa" ambush, located in the vicinity of Al-Baraa Bin Azib Mosque, inside the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, on the 26th of last month.

- The ambush and IEDs were prepared in December 2023, with the fighters waiting in their positions until the right moment arrived.

- [1:18] A TBG shell was fired at the command building to lure them into the ambush.

- at [3:02] An improvised explosive device (IED) was set up within the ruins of the destroyed "Baraa'" mosque and detonated when the infantry arrived.