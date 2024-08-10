© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Brigades: Scenes from the "Al-Baraa" ambush, located in the vicinity of Al-Baraa Bin Azib Mosque, inside the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, on the 26th of last month.
- The ambush and IEDs were prepared in December 2023, with the fighters waiting in their positions until the right moment arrived.
- [1:18] A TBG shell was fired at the command building to lure them into the ambush.
- at [3:02] An improvised explosive device (IED) was set up within the ruins of the destroyed "Baraa'" mosque and detonated when the infantry arrived.