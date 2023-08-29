Multi Decade Infertility Program Worldwide, Great Culling & the 7 Dwarfs w/ Dr. Rima Laibow (1of2)

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Dr. Rima Laibow joins the program to share her decades of research and activism against the globalist cabal. She was one of the first high profile people to warn the world about the depopulation plan and the intent to use the medical industrial complex to harm and dispose of millions of people. Her main project is to stop the WHO and the UN from controlling the world's health care by advocating for all countries to leave the WHO and to defund the UN. You can see her work at https://preventgenocide2030.org and https://www.opensourcetruth.com





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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





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