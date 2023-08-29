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Multi Decade Infertility Program Worldwide, Great Culling & the 7 Dwarfs w/ Dr. Rima Laibow (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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193 views • August 29, 2023



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Dr. Rima Laibow joins the program to share her decades of research and activism against the globalist cabal. She was one of the first high profile people to warn the world about the depopulation plan and the intent to use the medical industrial complex to harm and dispose of millions of people. Her main project is to stop the WHO and the UN from controlling the world's health care by advocating for all countries to leave the WHO and to defund the UN. You can see her work at https://preventgenocide2030.org and https://www.opensourcetruth.com


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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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