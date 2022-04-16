They Want You To Be Poor (Here's Why)

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George Gammon
Here's another amazing video!! Peter Schiff, Brent Johnson and I discuss predictions for the dollar in 2022, (I explain Peter and Brent's view with exclusive whiteboard video!!) click this link to check it out!! 🔥 https://www.georgegammon.com/debate
My online investment community (Rebel Capitalist Pro): https://www.georgegammon.com/pro
My live conference (Rebel Capitalist Live): https://www.rebelcapitalistlive.com
#WEF #DecreasePopulation #EnergyCrisis