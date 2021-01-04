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Trump Supposedly Pressured Georgia Official to 'Find' Votes, but there is another Side to the Coin
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329 views • January 04, 2021
The mainstream media is spinning this phone call story with GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to their advantage with bits and pieces, but the entire audio proves just the opposite of the media narrative.
Trump: "We just want the truth. Let the truth come out"
Trump (rhetorically): "...but you can have a phony election?"
Raffensperger lawyer: "there are things under law we are not allowed to give out"
Trump: "Under law you're not allowed to give out faulty election results!"
Download the full phone call and judge for yourself:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/ZTM4MDM3OWEt
Trump: "We just want the truth. Let the truth come out"
Trump (rhetorically): "...but you can have a phony election?"
Raffensperger lawyer: "there are things under law we are not allowed to give out"
Trump: "Under law you're not allowed to give out faulty election results!"
Download the full phone call and judge for yourself:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/ZTM4MDM3OWEt
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