Kash Patel: Democrat Senate Intel Chair Caught Texting Russian Oligarch Lobbyist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Warner Texted With Russian Oligarch Lobbyist in Effort To Contact Christopher Steele
Date: 02/9/2018
Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact Christopher Steele
Notes: Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele.
Read text messages:
https://fightwithkash.com/articles/mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-christopher-steele
Source: https://rumble.com/v27rvuw-kash-patel-democrat-senate-intel-chair-caught-texting-russian-oligarch-lobb.html