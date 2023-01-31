Kash Patel: Democrat Senate Intel Chair Caught Texting Russian Oligarch Lobbyist

Mark Warner Texted With Russian Oligarch Lobbyist in Effort To Contact Christopher Steele
Date: 02/9/2018
Notes: Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele.
Read text messages:
https://fightwithkash.com/articles/mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-christopher-steele
Source: https://rumble.com/v27rvuw-kash-patel-democrat-senate-intel-chair-caught-texting-russian-oligarch-lobb.html
