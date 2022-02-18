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End Times Productions: CERN - Where Science and the Supernatural Collide! [17.02.2022]
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128 views • February 18, 2022
There is a strange convergence between modern science and ancient supernatural beings of the old world. What is really going on here? Could it all be just one big 'coincidence'?
I sat down with Dr. Thomas Horn and asked him to share his thoughts and opinions regarding the goings-on at CERN, the LHC, and the strange connection with the Gotthard tunnel, fallen Angels, The Bible and the ancient ones.
#CERN
#LHC
#Science
#supernatural
28,681 views Feb 17, 2022
End Times Productions
502K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
I sat down with Dr. Thomas Horn and asked him to share his thoughts and opinions regarding the goings-on at CERN, the LHC, and the strange connection with the Gotthard tunnel, fallen Angels, The Bible and the ancient ones.
#CERN
#LHC
#Science
#supernatural
28,681 views Feb 17, 2022
End Times Productions
502K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DsaoXuJ8kLQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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