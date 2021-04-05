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Must See! America At War: Ben at the Border, Episode 1, Segment 1 - New Mexico Ranchers*
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222 views • April 05, 2021
Apr 5, 2021
Courtesy of Frontline America
With Dale Hooper and Scott Chandler of Cowboys for Trump. We start at the Cartel Trafficking caves a hundred miles into America! This is what the left doesn’t want you to see! Please share and show the world, and stay tuned for the rest of Episode 1!
Real America’s Voice News
https://AmericasVoice.news
https://frontlineamerica.com/
*Mirror
Courtesy of Frontline America
With Dale Hooper and Scott Chandler of Cowboys for Trump. We start at the Cartel Trafficking caves a hundred miles into America! This is what the left doesn’t want you to see! Please share and show the world, and stay tuned for the rest of Episode 1!
Real America’s Voice News
https://AmericasVoice.news
https://frontlineamerica.com/
*Mirror
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