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AN INCREDIBLE EXAMPLE OF LEFTIST INTOLERANCE AND INSANITY
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170 views • October 27, 2020
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After threats of leftist domestic terrorism due to a pro-President Donald Trump Facebook post, an Arizona restaurant was essentially forced to close its doors and fold the business. The owners of Cup it Up American Grill in Tucson, Christopher Smith and Jay Warren, took the controversial positions of supporting standing for the National Anthem, first responders, the United States Armed Forces and the Bill of Rights – and faced a severe backlash.
Article: http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/10/15/leftist-internet-mob-forces-arizona-restaurant-to-close-over-pro-trump-social-media-post/
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After threats of leftist domestic terrorism due to a pro-President Donald Trump Facebook post, an Arizona restaurant was essentially forced to close its doors and fold the business. The owners of Cup it Up American Grill in Tucson, Christopher Smith and Jay Warren, took the controversial positions of supporting standing for the National Anthem, first responders, the United States Armed Forces and the Bill of Rights – and faced a severe backlash.
Article: http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/10/15/leftist-internet-mob-forces-arizona-restaurant-to-close-over-pro-trump-social-media-post/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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