Tucker Carlson asks about Ukraine's mobilization methods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson asks uncomfortable questions about Ukraine's mobilization methods.
Adding:
‘No more military aid to Israel’ – Sen. Sanders
In a recent post on X, Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that “Netanyahu’s atrocities are not limited to Gaza.”