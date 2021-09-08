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Media Spreads Fear + Propaganda With PURE LIES about Ivermectin + Hospital Stays #RollingStone
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31 views • September 08, 2021
It's impossible to believe that it is an accident that the media continuously spreads fear and lies regarding Ivermectin as a treatment. Rolling Stone recently reported: "One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor’s Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victim."
It turns out that the interview was with a Doctor who hadn't worked in the hospital for two months, and was completely baseless, as they refer to ivermectin as a horse dewormer.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/ (this might be "corrected" and not appear as it originally was
Media Lies destroy our ability to communicate with one another as we have an alternative set of facts depending on our outlet.
#mediacriticism #medialies #rollingstone
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It turns out that the interview was with a Doctor who hadn't worked in the hospital for two months, and was completely baseless, as they refer to ivermectin as a horse dewormer.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/ (this might be "corrected" and not appear as it originally was
Media Lies destroy our ability to communicate with one another as we have an alternative set of facts depending on our outlet.
#mediacriticism #medialies #rollingstone
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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