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Red alert! Could a Venezuelan-style economic collapse give birth to a police state? Pt 1
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14 views • April 09, 2020
In this 4 part series of man made survival we talk about the path the country is taking and the danger it could do to bring us to a police state.
You need to prepare, take control of your food security and be ready to take care of your family!
And brace for civil unrest.
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
You need to prepare, take control of your food security and be ready to take care of your family!
And brace for civil unrest.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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