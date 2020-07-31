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The Silencing of Dr. Judy Mikovits with Guests Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Larry Klayman (MIRRORED)
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228 views • July 31, 2020
The Silencing of Dr. Judy Mikovits with Guests Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Larry Klayman (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Crowdsource the Truth 2 at:-
https://youtu.be/os6_XHo4bzY
Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.
Purchase the book –
https://www.amazon.com/Plague-audiobook/dp/B00QXKR63K/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0
vist Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Mirrored from You Tube channel Crowdsource the Truth 2 at:-
https://youtu.be/os6_XHo4bzY
Dr. Judy Mikovits has quickly become the most suppressed scientist in the world, but why? She joins me along with the co-author of her new book Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively and attroney Larry Klayman to discuss the latest round of false accusations against her.
Purchase the book –
https://www.amazon.com/Plague-audiobook/dp/B00QXKR63K/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0
vist Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
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