Letters About The Weather | Short Film 1999



Letters about the weather is a futuristic short film set 50 years from now, at a time where virtual reality is so real and addictive that it has nestled its way into the actual fibre of reality. It is a place where it's possible for a person to have a virtual relationship with a partner of choice, day or night. This technology has become so easy and so accessible that humans have lost touch with reality. Letters about the weather follows a woman, fed up with perfection and fantasies, and sees her seek the truth and unpredictability that reality can bring.

