Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Letters About The Weather | Short Film 1999
channel image
Puretrauma357
1688 Subscribers
40 views
Published a day ago

Letters About The Weather | Short Film 1999

Letters about the weather is a futuristic short film set 50 years from now, at a time where virtual reality is so real and addictive that it has nestled its way into the actual fibre of reality. It is a place where it's possible for a person to have a virtual relationship with a partner of choice, day or night. This technology has become so easy and so accessible that humans have lost touch with reality. Letters about the weather follows a woman, fed up with perfection and fantasies, and sees her seek the truth and unpredictability that reality can bring.

Keywords
aboutlettersthe weathershort film 1999

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket