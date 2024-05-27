Letters About The Weather | Short Film 1999
Letters about the weather is a futuristic short film set 50 years from now, at a time where virtual reality is so real and addictive that it has nestled its way into the actual fibre of reality. It is a place where it's possible for a person to have a virtual relationship with a partner of choice, day or night. This technology has become so easy and so accessible that humans have lost touch with reality. Letters about the weather follows a woman, fed up with perfection and fantasies, and sees her seek the truth and unpredictability that reality can bring.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.