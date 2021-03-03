Newly Declassified VIDEO : Iranian missiles rain down on US base in Iraq following Soleimani assassination

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Newly declassified footage show Iranian missiles striking a U.S. base in Iraq following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
The missile strikes were seen as retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination. Yet despite the obvious accuracy U.S. casualties were minimal.
Did Iran secretly notify the U.S. in advance of the strikes so as to give its troops time to take shelter? Observers have noted that the U.S. didn’t respond militarily to the strike. Was the Iranian warning meant the U.S. give the leeway so as to avoid the situation escalating uncontrollably?
Source : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=228777