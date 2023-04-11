Audycja radiowa 11.04.2Q23 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

+++Wyjdź z cukrzycy cz.2 +++
Temat cukrzycy cz.1
https://www.brighteon.com/6c1890f5-50aa-43b3-b0fc-66b4db216e4d
https://www.mercola.com/
https://schnelleinfachgesund-de.translate.goog/prolon-diaet-scheinfasten/?_x_tr_sl=de&_x_tr_tl=pl&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp
https://enel.pl/enelzdrowie/zdrowie/ketony-w-moczu-czy-to-grozne
https://gero.usc.edu/2022/04/28/valter-longo-longevity-diet/
Pierwszy sponsor moich audycji radiowych : https://harrisonconsoles.com/
https://harrisonconsoles-com.translate.goog/history/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=pl&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Na naszych playlistach wspieramy tylko mało znanych artystów i zespoły. Tylko w ten sposób możemy osiągnąć uczciwą konkurencję.
Nasze playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen 2Q22
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476
WizjeVisionen 2Q23
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2of2tx7i5RcrPpNLH0wIsn?si=e46440837eac49fc
Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475
WizjeVisionen 432Hz
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/11213aDZLFdhTdV5pVCGcL?si=e4b2f0ca9dbd45a5
W celu rozbudowy radia, aby produkować więcej audycji o większym zasięgu, własną stronę internetową i własny serwer, poszukuję dobrowolnych darczyńców.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/radio-wizjevisione?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
mail : [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.