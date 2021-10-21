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AMERICA: THE CRITICAL MOMENT HAS ARRIVED, THE MACHINE MUST BE DEFEATED!
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90 views • October 21, 2021
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AMERICA: The Critical Moment Has Arrived, The Machine MUST be DEFEATED! https://rumble.com/vnzz2b-america-the-critical-moment-has-arrived-the-machine-must-be-defeated.html
Quote: "There is absolutely NO DOUBT that the entire system has been stolen from "We The People", and the time is NOW to RISE UP and make our DEMANDS! This government was set up for ordinary people to represent ALL people, and we CANNOT wait to secure our future! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
AMERICA: The Critical Moment Has Arrived, The Machine MUST be DEFEATED! https://rumble.com/vnzz2b-america-the-critical-moment-has-arrived-the-machine-must-be-defeated.html
Quote: "There is absolutely NO DOUBT that the entire system has been stolen from "We The People", and the time is NOW to RISE UP and make our DEMANDS! This government was set up for ordinary people to represent ALL people, and we CANNOT wait to secure our future! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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