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The Sabbath Year (7th) ALWAYS coincides with MASSIVE stock market falls?
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20 views • September 13, 2021
The Sabbath Year (7th) ALWAYS coincides with MASSIVE stock market falls?
This year it coincided with a MASSIVE earthquake that came with neon lights in the sky?
Clipped From: Dollar Vigilante
Covaids Villains, Zombies and Heroes in a Slave New World Order!
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Covaids-War-2-VIDEO-1080p:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
El Salvador: What was a US advisor doing at the most notorious massacre in modern Latin American history?:
https://www.nzz.ch/english/us-role-in-el-salvador-war-revealed-by-new-testimony-evidence-ld.1625008
The Ignored and Bloody History of the U.S. in Haiti and El Salvador
https://youtu.be/7jZGsf0Gruc
Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2016/02/11/amazons-new-game-engine-has-a-zombie-clause/?sh=319fda13ebef
Scott Morrison granted Covid lockdown travel exemption to visit Sydney for Father’s Day weekend:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/06/scott-morrison-granted-covid-lockdown-exemption-to-visit-sydney-for-fathers-day-weekend
What (ordinary) people in Australia have to do to see their people in other states: (Video)
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1434893748178202632
Meanwhile, in Texas:
https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1434363505600204803
Video: Watch as anti-vaxxers storm through Birmingham's flagship Primark store:
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/watch-anti-vaxxers-storm-through-21430968
This year it coincided with a MASSIVE earthquake that came with neon lights in the sky?
Clipped From: Dollar Vigilante
Covaids Villains, Zombies and Heroes in a Slave New World Order!
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Covaids-War-2-VIDEO-1080p:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
El Salvador: What was a US advisor doing at the most notorious massacre in modern Latin American history?:
https://www.nzz.ch/english/us-role-in-el-salvador-war-revealed-by-new-testimony-evidence-ld.1625008
The Ignored and Bloody History of the U.S. in Haiti and El Salvador
https://youtu.be/7jZGsf0Gruc
Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2016/02/11/amazons-new-game-engine-has-a-zombie-clause/?sh=319fda13ebef
Scott Morrison granted Covid lockdown travel exemption to visit Sydney for Father’s Day weekend:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/06/scott-morrison-granted-covid-lockdown-exemption-to-visit-sydney-for-fathers-day-weekend
What (ordinary) people in Australia have to do to see their people in other states: (Video)
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1434893748178202632
Meanwhile, in Texas:
https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1434363505600204803
Video: Watch as anti-vaxxers storm through Birmingham's flagship Primark store:
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/watch-anti-vaxxers-storm-through-21430968
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