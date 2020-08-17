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Will President Trump have a hand in the building of the Jewish Third Temple and fulfill the prophecy concerning the Antichrist coming?
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117 views • August 17, 2020
Recent news show that the Antichrist is much closer than most people think. By the signs taking place in the news those signs are pointing to the prophecies that have not been fulfilled yet will be shortly. You want to see the proof which this fact filled video present by author and bible teacher Frank DiMora.
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