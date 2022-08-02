Clay Clark Finds Out He's A LEGO Superhero!

Nothing is quite as cool as being depicted as a superhero... but if you happen to be a LEGO superhero in a stop animation skit helping President Trump defeat Joe Biden- it's even cooler! Watch as Clay Clark finds out that's exactly what has happened to him and many of the ReAwaken America Tour Heroes! Visit TimetoFreeAmerica.com for more tour details! And don't forget to subscribe to The Young Patriot's Rumble Channel to get notifications on ALL the latest Freedom Force Episodes! https://rumble.com/user/the_patriot_smj Read more:



https://www.resistancechicks.com/clay-clark-finds-out-hes-a-lego-superhero/

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