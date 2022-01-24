© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason A: Unexplained Shaking Across America! [22.01.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
241 views • January 24, 2022
- Ima Watchen 1 day ago
Southern Illinois here. There have been hundreds of people in several countries smelling a sulfur oder. It was so bad that fire departments were called. They claim it was a paper mill in Wickliffe Kentucky. I previously lived in a papermill town and this smell was NOT that!!
- claudia 1 day ago
I've heard from others in the military that these booms are the underground bases pressure venting- opening pressurized vents they do this every so often and creates sonic like booms but its coming from the ground, not air /space.
126,125 Views jan 22, 2022
Jason A - 1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/1ufmj9Nq2ZU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Southern Illinois here. There have been hundreds of people in several countries smelling a sulfur oder. It was so bad that fire departments were called. They claim it was a paper mill in Wickliffe Kentucky. I previously lived in a papermill town and this smell was NOT that!!
- claudia 1 day ago
I've heard from others in the military that these booms are the underground bases pressure venting- opening pressurized vents they do this every so often and creates sonic like booms but its coming from the ground, not air /space.
126,125 Views jan 22, 2022
Jason A - 1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/1ufmj9Nq2ZU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.