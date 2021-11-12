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Staatsgek Youri bedelt en wil juristenkantoor openen, in zijn tuin.
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120 views • November 12, 2021
Net naast zijn kasteel en zijn vieze algenzwembad heeft staatsgek Youri Plate nog een plekje vrij en wil daar een juristenkantoor openen.
Dus bedelt hij om centen, want er moeten computers, paviljoententen en kantoorartikelen aangeschaft worden.
Staatsgek B.V. gaat er komen mensen! We zijn er klaar voor!
Dus bedelt hij om centen, want er moeten computers, paviljoententen en kantoorartikelen aangeschaft worden.
Staatsgek B.V. gaat er komen mensen! We zijn er klaar voor!
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