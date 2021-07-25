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24th of July, Greek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations
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32 views • July 25, 2021
ATHENS, July 24 - Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse people who had gathered in central Athens on Saturday to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. People rallied outside the Greek parliament for a third time this month to oppose mandatory inoculations for some workers, such as healthcare and nursing staff.
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