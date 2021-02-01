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The Mystery of the Three Ascension Feasts - Video #13 Solar Lunar Calendar Series
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24 views • February 01, 2021
This is the Thirteenth video in the Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series.
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
**Playlist Links:
Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/01518e68-0e89-44cb-8940-5d769c3d6ad7
Youtube Playlist: http://bit.ly/Yahuahs_Scriptural_Sabbath_Day_Series
____________________________________
If you want to broaden your study on the Scriptural Shabbat, and study at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching:
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Our New Gab 'Signs of the Times' News Page: https://gab.com/warreng5995
(we are moving from fake book to Gab, but here are our fake book pages too)
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warreng5995
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
Click this Link to Subscribe to the YHRIM Mailing List:
http://www.yhrim.com/Subscribe.html
Remember to Subscribe to our Channel!
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**Note:
The comment section below is **Not** for Arguments or pushing your own agenda. But it is for **constructive comments, discussion, questions**.
We will **try** to reply to Questions posted here, but we will not waste our time with people only wanting to argue.
You can also email us. Our contact emails are listed at the bottom of every page on our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com
~Shalom
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
**Playlist Links:
Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/01518e68-0e89-44cb-8940-5d769c3d6ad7
Youtube Playlist: http://bit.ly/Yahuahs_Scriptural_Sabbath_Day_Series
____________________________________
If you want to broaden your study on the Scriptural Shabbat, and study at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching:
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Our New Gab 'Signs of the Times' News Page: https://gab.com/warreng5995
(we are moving from fake book to Gab, but here are our fake book pages too)
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warreng5995
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
Click this Link to Subscribe to the YHRIM Mailing List:
http://www.yhrim.com/Subscribe.html
Remember to Subscribe to our Channel!
------------
**Note:
The comment section below is **Not** for Arguments or pushing your own agenda. But it is for **constructive comments, discussion, questions**.
We will **try** to reply to Questions posted here, but we will not waste our time with people only wanting to argue.
You can also email us. Our contact emails are listed at the bottom of every page on our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com
~Shalom
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