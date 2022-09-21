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The Package That Will Shock Australia.
harrier808
harrier808
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25 views • September 21, 2022

Sep 20, 2022 This by any stretch of the imagine is the most important episode in the history of the channel. There are significant legal risks around this post that we have taken the unprecedented step of banning comments for this episode. This decision comes after receiving legal advice. There are potentially criminal and civil implications that need to be taken of. There will be some people who will think that this post is an absolute hoax. The truth is that this isn’t, this post is the real deal – it can’t get any more serious than this. Adams and North can confirm that this post is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. In our last episode, Adams and North spoke about ASIC’s performance with respect to its handling and management of reports of alleged misconduct. We highlighted the fact that based on ASIC’s own FY 20-21 financial numbers, the chance of getting an official investigation was only 0.74%. So it is a less than 1% chance. In this episode, we are going to show the audience what it actually takes to obtain an official ASIC investigation. In this episode, we are going to cover both the “QUEST” and the “PACKAGE”. John's gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-adams... Go to the Walk The World Universe at https://walktheworld.com.au/ Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe to our research alerts Please consider supporting our work via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DigitalFinanc... Or make a one-off contribution to help cover our costs via PayPal at: https://www.paypal.me/MartinDFA We also can receive bitcoins at: 13zBL1oRib9VJu8Uc9zUGNhxKDBBgUpDN1 Please share this post to help to spread the word about the state of things.... Caveat Emptor! Note: this is NOT financial or property advice!!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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