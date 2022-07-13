Experience Your God-Self Perfection Beyond Maya & Karma

Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events Your God-Self is Perfection and an Infinite Source of Life Energy, Joy, Love, and Goodness. Your God-Self is the open space beyond the daily river of life. It is closer than you think but easy to miss. When you come out of the stream of life, you can find your God-Self in the Present moment, which is beyond time. Connection with your God-Self brings you the peace, contentment, and happiness that you were searching for. Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 850 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power. There are now 30 Enlightenment Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening. Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats. For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo ©2022 All Rights Reserved