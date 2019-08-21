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Incarcerated In FRENCH JAIL ... For Developing CANCER CURE!
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109 views • August 21, 2019
Streamed live 21st August 2019
STOP PRESS : Lyn Thyer, the Bio-Chemist who developed the process for producing the GcMAF Cancer CURE is currently incarcerated in Fleury Merogis Prison, 20km south of Paris. Her address is:
Lynda Thyer
Fleury Merogis Prison
7 Avenue des Peupliers,
91700 Fleury-Mérogis,
France
STOP PRESS : Lyn Thyer, the Bio-Chemist who developed the process for producing the GcMAF Cancer CURE is currently incarcerated in Fleury Merogis Prison, 20km south of Paris. Her address is:
Lynda Thyer
Fleury Merogis Prison
7 Avenue des Peupliers,
91700 Fleury-Mérogis,
France
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