The Assimilation Files: When Nordics Walk Among Us—A Secret Mission Unveiled
JP Update #30 A blog by Corona Times News
“The truth is out there… and it might have just boarded a flight to Tokyo, disguised as your average business traveler.”
The Assignment: Ordinary Day, Extraordinary Orders
It wasn’t just a cold January morning in 2024—it was the kind of day that sets the stage for legends. JP, a soldier with an extraordinary knack for attracting the unconventional, was about to go from routine to real-life X-Files. It began, as many clandestine adventures do, with a cryptic text—no subject line, no briefing, just a code. The covert kind; the kind that means “drop everything, you’re up.”