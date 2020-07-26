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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, July 24, s/ Fire Inspector, John Lord, Burning issues.
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23 views • July 26, 2020
Very good discussion of hot current issues,
Don't miss the inserts at 10:30 and 53 minutes.
Don't miss the inserts at 10:30 and 53 minutes.
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