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https://gnews.org/post/p123g6a08
07/28/2022 NBC News: Biden speaks with Xi as tension grows over Taiwan. Biden made clear to President Xi that there is no change in policy towards Taiwan, but that he opposes any unilateral efforts to try to change the status quo