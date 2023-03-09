Create New Account
SHOCKING STATISTICS: Pfizer's Revenues After Covid, $90 Billion in one year !!
Published 21 hours ago
SHOCKING STATISTICS: “It took decades and decades for Pfizer to get to $40 billion in revenues, before covid. After covid, in one year, $90 Billion.”

Ed Dowd explains how Pfizer capitalized on the pandemic and what kinda money it was planning to make with additional boosters. (Episode: 244)

Full podcast: https://www.youtube.com/live/lY90DUWBwss?feature=share 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1633502259073126407

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

