President Trump full interview with Dan Ball on OAN [8.30.21]

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Biden’s fatally botched withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan left 13 American heroes dead. Biden also left billions of dollars worth of advanced military equipment, over 250 American citizens, and America’s dignity in the hands of the Taliban terrorists.
In addition, well over 100,000 unvetted “refugees” were evacuated by American forces. Only 6,000 Americans were evacuated and many were left behind.
The Biden Regime is confident that the war is over and there is no terror threat to The United States. The Biden Regime is America’s greatest threat.