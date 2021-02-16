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How The Covaids Plandemic Morphed Into The Communist Green New World Order
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241 views • February 16, 2021
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INTRO VID: mRNA - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/HKN1M74qcYE
Lucy's got little fans all over the world!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361105277362257921
Bill Gates on the global green reset: "It's an all-out effort, like a world war, but it's us against greenhouse gases.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361280806652686337
Australian Hot Dog Vendor Don’t Care about Lockdown: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1360897845046382601
The government is allowing us to talk to someone while SAT DOWN on a bench - Paul Joseph Watson: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1361117539636502536
Welcome to THE UPSIDE DOWN! - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/7C3Dk-0ayak
This is what a brainwashed cult looks like (my mask is my savior): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1360935741614944258
If women get turned off at their UFC fighter boyfriend trying to protect themselves from death, imagine what they think of you with your mask, working at a bank, telling people to stay safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361362483336929283
Rare footage of Peter Schiff when he found out about Plan B's Stock-to-Flow Model: https://twitter.com/guydbennett/status/1361017221837971459
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: mRNA - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/HKN1M74qcYE
Lucy's got little fans all over the world!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361105277362257921
Bill Gates on the global green reset: "It's an all-out effort, like a world war, but it's us against greenhouse gases.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361280806652686337
Australian Hot Dog Vendor Don’t Care about Lockdown: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1360897845046382601
The government is allowing us to talk to someone while SAT DOWN on a bench - Paul Joseph Watson: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1361117539636502536
Welcome to THE UPSIDE DOWN! - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/7C3Dk-0ayak
This is what a brainwashed cult looks like (my mask is my savior): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1360935741614944258
If women get turned off at their UFC fighter boyfriend trying to protect themselves from death, imagine what they think of you with your mask, working at a bank, telling people to stay safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361362483336929283
Rare footage of Peter Schiff when he found out about Plan B's Stock-to-Flow Model: https://twitter.com/guydbennett/status/1361017221837971459
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