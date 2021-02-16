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How The Covaids Plandemic Morphed Into The Communist Green New World Order
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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241 views • February 16, 2021
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INTRO VID: mRNA - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/HKN1M74qcYE

Lucy's got little fans all over the world!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361105277362257921

Bill Gates on the global green reset: "It's an all-out effort, like a world war, but it's us against greenhouse gases.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361280806652686337

Australian Hot Dog Vendor Don’t Care about Lockdown: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1360897845046382601

The government is allowing us to talk to someone while SAT DOWN on a bench - Paul Joseph Watson: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1361117539636502536

Welcome to THE UPSIDE DOWN! - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/7C3Dk-0ayak

This is what a brainwashed cult looks like (my mask is my savior): https://twitter.com/NOTDumPhuk/status/1360935741614944258

If women get turned off at their UFC fighter boyfriend trying to protect themselves from death, imagine what they think of you with your mask, working at a bank, telling people to stay safe: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1361362483336929283

Rare footage of Peter Schiff when he found out about Plan B's Stock-to-Flow Model: https://twitter.com/guydbennett/status/1361017221837971459
Keywords
vaccinescovid19great reset
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