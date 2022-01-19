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WARNING!!!!! Every person in this earth should know the connection between sorcery and modern medicines...
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41 views • January 19, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you will understand the connection between modern medicines and sorcery and in my opinion is magic is only to be used by God because the same magic is used by devil against God's elect ones or children. And remember than every person in this earth cannot do magic perfectly. And maximum avoid microsoft video games which are so scary to play and i will tell about it in my next video.
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