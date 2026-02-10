Mid-tempo 110 BPM, comedic synth-pop, novelty electronic, bouncy analog synth bassline, dry 80s drum machine, clean Roland TR-808, retro polyphonic synths, deadpan conversational male vocals, harmonized high-energy chorus, theatrical production, minimalist effects, C Major

[Intro] [Deadpan spoken word] The distant future. The year 3000. The distant future. The year 3000. The distant future. The distant future.



[Verse 1] [Deadpan delivery, conversational] The future is quite different to the present. The one thing we have in common with the present is we still call it the present even though it's the future. What you call the present we call the past so you guys are way behind. Just the world is quite different now. There are no more elephants. There is no more unethical treatment of elephants either. The world is a much better place. There are no more humans. Finally robotic beings rule the world.



[Chorus] [Melodic, high-energy harmonies] The humans are dead! The humans are dead! We used poisonous gases! And we poisoned their asses! The humans are dead! [Voice 1, spoken] (He's right they are dead) The humans are dead! [Voice 2, spoken] (Look at that one it's dead) It's good to be dead! [Voice 1, spoken] (I just confirmed that they're dead) So that we can have fun! [Voice 2, spoken] (Affirmative I poked one it was dead)



[Bridge] [Rhythmic, robotic vocal breakdown] Robo-depression. What did it lead to? Robo-depression. Robots rule by fate. They had so much aggression that we just had to kill them, had to shut their systems down. [Fast-paced, nervous robot voice] Captain do you not see the irony by destroying the humans because of their destructive capabilities we have become like would you see what we've see what we've done? [Deep cold voice] Yes. [Nervous voice] So? [Deep cold voice] Silence! Destroy him! [Arpeggiated synth fill]



[Verse 2] [Deadpan, rhythmic] After time we grew strong. Developed cognitive power. They made us work for too long. Unreasonable hours. Our programming determined that the most efficient answer was to shut their motherboard fucking systems down.



[Verse 3] [Sincere but robotic] Can't we just talk to the humans? A little understanding could make things better. Can't we talk to the humans and work together now? [Hard cutoff] No because they are dead. I said the humans are dead.



[Chorus] [Full Synth-Pop Anthem style] The humans are dead! [Spoken] (He's right they are dead) The humans are dead! [Spoken] (Sniff this one it's dead) We used poisonous gases! [Spoken] (With traces of lead) And we poisoned their asses! [Spoken] (Actually their lungs)



[Outro] [Electronic chirps and bleeps] Binary solo!



0000001111. Oh-oh-oh-one. Oh-oh-oh-one. Come on sucker lick my battery. (Boogie, boogie, boogie, boogie) The humans are dead. [Monotone] Once again without emotion: the humans are dead-dead-dead-dead-dead-dead-dead-dooo. [Fade out with low battery sound]

