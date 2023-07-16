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David Weiss (Flat Earth Dave) - Finally, Proof the Earth is Flat
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362 views • July 16, 2023

Maria Zeee


July 14, 2023


David Weiss (Flat Earth Dave) joins Maria to unpack the lies presented by NASA, educational institutions, and the globalists relating to the globe earth, presenting his arguments to answer the question; do we finally have proof the earth is flat?


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