© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drag Queens Dance For Children In Dallas, Texas June 4, 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
208 views • June 05, 2022
Dallas officers allowed kids into a bar that is a 21+ Gay Bar for a daytime 'Child-Friendly' drag event, Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Parents were having children hand drag queens money as they dance in front of a sign that reads “It’s not gonna lick itself”
There was even a little baby in attendance!
Parents were having children hand drag queens money as they dance in front of a sign that reads “It’s not gonna lick itself”
There was even a little baby in attendance!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.