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Brother K vs Douglas Diekema
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5 views • December 28, 2020
Circumcision is a brutal act where a week old or days old infant is held down, strapped to a plastic board, and his penis is literally skinned, usually without anesthetics. They sometimes turn purple from trauma and fear and pain, and usually scream bloody murder and pass out.
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