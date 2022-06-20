How I Quit Coffee ☕ 3 biohacks for overcoming the siren call of the dark nectar

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I lived in the motherland of truly great coffee - Medellin, Colombia - where I had a passionate love affair with the anti-oxidizing dark nectar. But as I've become more mindful of how what I consume affects my mood, focus, and productivity, I've become more aware of the negative effect that crappy coffee has on my day.
Begrudgingly I decided that I needed to go off coffee or at least cut back sharply on the stuff if I couldn't get the highest quality organic coffee. Which turned out to be pretty rough; Caffeine is the second most addictive Nootropic I've tried. Eventually, I discovered an energizing morning cocktail that replaced and effectively assuaged my coffee withdrawals.
Read 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/quit-coffee
Order 💲 Organic Toxin-Free Coffee
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/302-caffeine#Coffee-Sources
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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